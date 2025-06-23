Women Affairs Minister Seeks Empowerment For Nigerian Widows

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, is asking for quick national action to empower Nigeria’s 15 million widows as she described their struggle as a test of the moral conscience of the country.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, making reference to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), disclosed that over 15 million widows, many of whom are central to the informal economy, face property dispossession, harmful traditional rites and systemic neglect.

She stated this on Monday at the 2025 International Widows Day in Abuja, the minister declared that: “Uplifting widows is not a favour, it is a duty,” and stressed that: “Restoring dignity is not optional; it is an obligation.”

She said: “A widow’s cry echoes through silent nights, yet her spirit does not break. She carries in her heart the pain of loss, the strength of motherhood, and the courage of survival. She is not weak. She is the soul of resilience.”

“Too many widows face harsh realities. This is unacceptable, and we must not remain silent,” she added, as she applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for making a priority for inclusive development.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim announced some targeted interventions under the ministry’s Renewed Hope Social Impact Programmes, which include N20,000 grants for 250 widows to grow their businesses and free one-year health coverage under the NHIS.

Others include digital banking enrolment via Premium Trust Bank, National Identity registration for improved access to services and integration onto the Happy Woman App, a digital platform for empowerment and welfare updates.

She also talked about the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, which is a crucial tool to protect widows from abuse and harmful practices, saying: “No culture or custom should ever be used as a cover to strip women of their dignity”.