Enugu Police Command Warns Officers Against Corruption, Misconduct

Less than two months after the incumbent Commissioner of Police (CP) in Enugu state, Mamman Bitrus Giwa assumed office, the Command says it has arrested a total of 288 suspects involved in various criminalities in parts of the state.

The suspects were apprehended for kidnapping, armed robbery, child trafficking, murder, amongst other offences.

Commissioner Giwa, disclosed this on Thursday during his inaugural media briefing at the state police headquarters.

The Enugu police boss, who assumed office on 11th of March 2025, also used the media interface to reiterate his earlier warning against all manner of professional Misconduct among officers and men of the Command. especially extortion, insisting that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption.

While advising them to always resist the temptation of engaging in any form of corrupt practices, including delving into civil matters, such as land cases, the CP, said any personnel found wanting in that regard would be made to face the consequences

He also warned those spreading falsehood in the social media as it concerns security matters in the state to always have at the back of their mind that such actions have a serious negative effect on the society, stressing that the command would not hesitate to go after the perpetrators via existing laws.

“Upon my resumption, I communicated my policing vision and mission to the good people of Enugu State through a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), which is to establish a professional, proactive, and people-friendly policing system in the state.

“To actualize this vision, I have convened meetings with my management team, area commanders, heads of tactical and operational units, and sectional heads.

“I made it unequivocally clear that unprofessional conduct, corruption, extortion, harassment, or intimidation of citizens will not be tolerated under my watch. Any officer found culpable will face severe disciplinary action”

“Specifically, I have directed that extortion of citizens before case documentation and handling must cease immediately and that officers must refrain from meddling in civil matters, particularly land disputes, and instead explore alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and restorative justice where applicable.

“I further warned them against unlawful arrest and prolonged detention without recourse to extant laws”, adding that he had also emphasized the need for police officers to be emotionally intelligent and to put a human face to their work, while coming down hard on unrepentant criminals and violators of our laws.

On the issue of addressing public complaints he said, “Recently, the Command received a complaint via X (formerly Twitter) alleging the extortion of two hundred and fifty thousand naira (₦250,000.00) by police officers attached to the Distress Response Squad (DRS).

“I immediately directed that the case be investigated and that the officers involved be tried in an Orderly Room proceeding.

“Once the trial process is concluded and the necessary approval is obtained from the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 13, since one of the team members holds the rank of Inspector, the public will be duly informed of the punishment imposed.

“I have also ensured the redeployment of several supervisory officers and their subordinates who have conducted themselves unprofessionally to serve as a deterrent to others.

He therefore, assured the public that “I will spare no effort in instilling discipline within the Command and in upholding the ethics and codes that guide the activities of the Nigeria Police Force as a disciplined institution. However, I seek the continued cooperation and support of all citizens in this regard.

“To enhance security, we are leveraging the state-of-the-art Command-and-Control Centre and Distress Response Squad (DRS) established by the Enugu State Government under His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

“These initiatives, equipped with modern technology, will be maximally utilized for effective policing. So far, we have started reaping the expected fruits of these initiatives in our operations.

“Additionally, we are revitalizing community policing strategies to foster a people-centered approach.

“Recently, I hosted a town hall meeting with key security stakeholders in commemoration of National Police Day, where we addressed concerns and gathered valuable feedback.

” Such engagements will continue to be held periodically to strengthen police-public relations.

“Furthermore, I have mandated my Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to fully implement community policing strategies within their areas of responsibility.

“I also charged them to, by all legitimate means, engage the Neighbourhood Watch Group, Forest Guards, local hunters, and other credible members of their communities to achieve the expected policing results.

Shedding light on the current security in Enugu state, he posited that the State “remains largely peaceful, though we face isolated security challenges, including Herder-farmer-induced crimes in some parts of the State, and occasional cases of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“However, we have implemented robust measures to curb these crimes and ensure the security and safety of all residents.

“Unfortunately, we have continued to come across sensational and misleading media reports about security incidents, including some that never occurred in Enugu State.

“We recognize the strength and importance of the media, especially social media, in disseminating information in this digital age.

Giwa said: “However, the timing, purpose, and method of reporting security incidents must be carefully scrutinized to avoid causing unnecessary panic and creating false impressions in the minds of unsuspecting citizens through misleading or false reports.

“Fake news is real, and its negative impact on people’s lives and mental well-being cannot be overemphasized.

“Therefore, I urge those responsible for creating and spreading fake news, especially on social media, to stop forthwith.

“Such actions have serious legal consequences, and we will not hesitate to pursue them against anyone found culpable.

“I encourage all journalists, including citizen journalists and netizens in Enugu State, to engage in responsible media practices.

“Please verify information before posting or sharing any security-related content, particularly on social media. Your support and cooperation are crucial as we continue to intensify our efforts to combat emerging crimes in the State.

“Since I assumed duty, we have conducted multiple successful operations, leading to the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of incriminating exhibits. A detailed breakdown will be provided shortly.

“My sincere gratitude goes to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, for his unwavering support and leadership.

“I also most profoundly appreciate His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for providing cutting-edge security infrastructure and logistics.

“To the good people and security stakeholders of Enugu State, I say thank you for your continued support, without which effective policing would be impossible.

“Members of the press, I also thank you all for your vital role in investigative journalism. I urge you to maintain objectivity, accuracy, and balance, resisting sensationalism and indiscriminate use of social media in security reporting.

“At this juncture, I will present a summary of our operational achievements, along with key details of some of the operations.

“The cases involve suspects arrested for various offences, including kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and defilement, child trafficking, stealing, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, vandalism, cultism, drug trafficking, and other related crimes.

“Note that many of the cases have been charged to court and the suspects involved remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centres.

Others will similarly be charged to court once investigations are concluded.