Nafiu Bala Gombe Accuses Rabiu Kwankwaso of Betraying North in 2023 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nafiu Bala Gombe, a factional chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has accused Rabiu Kwankwaso of betraying the north during the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, who contested under the New Nigerian Peoples Party, came fourth with 1,496,687 votes. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came second with 6,984,520 votes, while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress won the election with 8,794,726 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Bala claimed that during the election period, northern stakeholders urged Kwankwaso to step down for Atiku Abubakar to avoid splitting votes in the region, but he refused.

He alleged that Kwankwaso’s decision weakened the north’s chances and contributed to Tinubu’s victory.

The disagreement comes amid an ongoing internal crisis within the African Democratic Congress, where factions led by Bala and David Mark are both laying claim to the party’s leadership.

The crisis has led to legal disputes, with Independent National Electoral Commission recently withdrawing recognition of both factions following a court ruling.

Kwankwaso had earlier said he invited Bala for a meeting to resolve the dispute, but Bala denied the claim and criticised his role in northern politics, insisting that leaders should prioritise the region over personal interests.