Anambra Police Arrest Fake JAMB Coordinator, Recover 8 Examination Slips, Incriminating Items In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Operatives of the IGP’s Safe School Initiative of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one male suspect, Eric Nwombu, for alleged criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of JAMB examination materials.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday said “Items recovered from the suspect includes eight (8) JAMB examination slips and an exercise book containing names and examination numbers of students, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

He said “the arrest followed a report of how the suspect was collecting 2026 JAMB examination slips from students who had come to check their examination centers in a Cyber cafe, Atani.

“Upon inquiry, the suspect allegedly claimed to be a JAMB 2026 coordinator in Atani. The Staff of the Computer center dissatisfied with his response and suspicious of his actions, alerted the Police Operatives in the area.

“On sighting the Operatives approaching, the suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended.

According to Ikenga, “Preliminary investigation has since commenced, and the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for discreet investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reiterates the Command’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of public examinations and urges members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the Police.