Lawyer Files Contempt Charges Against Nigeria’s Minister, Medical Director

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Abuja-based lawyer, Mr Michael Okorie, has filed contempt of court charges against the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare and Dr. Unaogu Ngozichukwu Nneka, Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu in Enugu State.

Okorie, who is the counsel to Prof. Monday Igwe, told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that contempt proceedings have commenced against the minister and Dr Unaogu for allegedly disobeying orders of the National Industrial Court, Abuja Division.

He noted that the National Industrial Court, Abuja Division on Dec. 11, 2025 nullified the appointment of Dr. Unaogu as the Medical Director of the Hospital and ordered the reinstatement of Prof. Igwe as the Medical Director following the declaration that the earlier termination of his (Igwe) appointment null and void.

“Recall that Justice E. D. Subilim of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, had Dec. 11, 2025, delivered a judgment in which he ordered the reinstatement of Prof. Monday Igwe to office as the Medical Director of the FEDERAL NEUROPSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL, ENUGU, ENUGU STATE after he declared the earlier termination of his appointment as null and void and also nullified the later appointment of Dr Unaogu.

“The court found that the termination of appointment of Prof. Monday Igwe did not follow laid down disciplinary procedure.

“And, also that the appointment of Dr. Unaogu Ngozi during the pendency of the suit in which she was a party rendered it a nullity.

“However, several months after the judgement was served on the Defendants, they have refused to comply with the judgment orders,” he said.

The lawyer said that Dr. Unaogu had continued to perform function of the managing director in the hospital, including awarding contracts, bank transactions, staff appointments and other official functions despite her appointment having been declared a nullity.

“This is with the legal effect that the contractors and bankers dealing with her are doing such at their own peril as the said judgment has not been stayed by any order for stay of execution.

“Consequent upon the above, Mr. Michael O. Okorie, Esq, Counsel to Prof. Monday Igwe, filed and served Form 48 – Notice of consequence of disobedience of court – against the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and DR. UNAOGU NGOZICHUKWU NNEKA as the MEDICAL DIRECTOR, FEDERAL NEUROPSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL, ENUGU, ENUGU STATE.

“The Minister of State is the supervising minister who issues/conveys/signs appointment letters to the Medical Director of the Hospital on behalf of the President.

“It is time for the Minister of State to reassess his legal team at the ministry so that they do not end up misleading him into running foul of the law which he has sworn to protect as public servant,” he added.