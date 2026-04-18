Okey Bakassi Announces N5m Bounty After Phone Theft in Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian comedian and actor Okey Bakassi has announced a N5 million reward for information that will help recover mobile phones stolen during a football game in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening while Bakassi and his friends were playing their regular football match. According to him, a young man approached them and asked to join the game, and they agreed.

Bakassi said the man played briefly before pretending to be injured and leaving the pitch. While others were focused on the game, the suspect allegedly went to where their belongings were kept and stole about eight mobile phones.

He warned the suspect to return the phones within 24 hours, adding that efforts are ongoing to track him down.

Bakassi also appealed to anyone with phone-tracking skills to assist, promising a N5 million reward for useful information that leads to the recovery of the devices.