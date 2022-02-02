‘Yahoo Boys’: Abia Varsity Bans Students From Driving Private Cars On Campus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, has banned students from driving private vehicles on campus.

The ban was contained in a press statement issued Tuesday by the Registrar, Dr. Acho Elendu.

The action is believed to be part of efforts to avoid an ostentatious show of affluence or flagrance display of ill-gotten wealth by students who indulge in internet fraud otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys’.

According to the statement, “henceforth, only staff and accredited visitors would be allowed to drive their vehicles into the campus”

It warned of severe penalties for violators of the directive.

“Any student who violates this directive, which is in the interest of the University community, shall face severe disciplinary action”, the statement said.

ABSU under its current Management has been undergoing many transformations geared at rebranding the institution.