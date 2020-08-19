Youths Protest Against Escape of Serial Killer In Ibadan

…IGP Orders Immediate rearrest of the Criminal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some aggrieved youths Wednesday staged a protest to Oyo State police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, against the escape from custody of police, the suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

The protest later turned violent, resulting in the attack of some officers.

Reports said the protesting youths carried placards with various inscriptions questioning the esacape and demanding the rearrests of the suspected killer.

The irate youths later launched attacked on the security personnel at the command – throwing stones and other dangerous objects.

The State’s Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, has since confirmed the incident.

Fadeyi claimed that members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) came to the command’s headquarters to protest the escape of Shodipe.

“The Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, with all the management, came around to attend to them and allow them to express their grievances.

“They made a series of demands, including that the escaped suspect be rearrested and the CP assured them that he will do everything within his powers to ensure that the suspect is rearrested and brought to book,” Fadeyi explained.

He disclosed that the CP appealed to the protesters, although they eventually became violent and were dispersed.

Fadeyi however clarified that none of the Command’s officers were injured while the protest lasted.

He added: ” We gave them the opportunity to do whatever they wanted to do and we were just standing by to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order’’.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu has ordered the deployment of additional investigative aids to re-arrest the serial killer.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday.

Mba explained that the measure was to complement the efforts of the Oyo State Police Command in the ongoing manhunt of the suspect, identified as Sunday Shodipe.

The Force Spokesman indicated that additional deployment comprised crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.