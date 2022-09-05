Police Arrest Pastor For Allegedly Defiling 14-Year-Old Chorister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Ogun have arrested a pastor for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old choir member at Agbado area.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated on Sunday that the 38-year-old pastor is the General Overseer of the church.

His arrest followed a complaint lodged at the Agbado Divisional Headquarters of the police by the mother of the victim.

Oyeyemi explained that the pastor would have long been arrested, but the victim’s mother frustrated earlier moves as she said she did not want to offend her pastor.

He explained further that she changed her mind and invited the police after noticing that he daughter had been bleeding ceaselessly since the rape on Oct. 2021.

The victim, currently recuperating in a hospital told the police that it was the pastor who deflowered her.

The mother reported that she was away from home to seek medical treatment when her daughter went to church, but the pastor lured her into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, police operatives were deployed to the church where the pastor was arrested.

“During interrogation, the pastor admitted to defiling the victim and pleaded for forgiveness.

“According to the pastor, his family and that of the victim are friends, but he didn’t know how and why he got himself into committing the crime,’’ he stated.

Oyeyemi stated that Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, has warned parents to stop shielding their daughters’ assailants as they could be charged as accessory to the crime.

NAN