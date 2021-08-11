Zuma Riot: Nigeria Consul General To SA Visits Victims Of Looting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Consul General of Nigeria to South Africa, Malik Abdul paid a solidarity visit to Nigerians affected by the recent unrest in Gauteng province.

Mr Malik Abdul visited some of the business locations affected by the widespread rioting and looting spree at Jules Street in Johannesburg Central Business District.

African Examiner reports that former President Jacob Zuma’s incarceration triggered a widespread rioting and looting in parts of the country.

The Consul General sympathised with the victims who lost millions of Rand in the unrest, and assured them that government is aware of their plight.

He informed them of relief measures recently outlined by the South African Government for businesses affected during the protests.

Abdul expressed confidence that the business owners would rebuild and recover, exemplifying the renowned resilience of Nigerians around the world.

In addition, the Consul General advised them to relocate their businesses to a more secured location, engage only in legitimate activities as well as ensure they are insured by reputable insurance companies.

In response, the Nigerian business owners thanked the Consul General for his support and appreciated him for conducting an in-person assessment of damages.

