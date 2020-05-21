Firstbank Targets One Million Students In Free e-Learning Platform

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria Limited says it is targeting one million students in free e-learning solutions platform in partnership with Roducate and Lagos State Government.

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, stated this on Thursday, in a statement in Lagos.

Adeduntan said the gesture was in furtherance of the bank’s resolve to close the gap of the disruption in children’s education due to schools’ closure following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adeduntan said thousands of students had already signed up to access the e-learning solutions, noting that the bank’s target was one million students.

He said the “Roducate e-learning platform” was structured in line with the government’s accredited curriculum for primary, secondary and tertiary schools across various fields of academic endeavours.

Adeduntan said “it includes tutorial videos to reinforce the learning engagement as well as assignments and mock exam to test the students’ knowledge and progress in the course of studying.

“In addition, learning on the platform enables one to take notes for quick reference.

“In view of the need to foster extra-curricular activities – beyond academic pursuit – the Roducate e-learning platform is configured with exciting features to make learning exciting and fun.

“These features include podcasts and various games such as brain pulse, monster munch etc. which allows one to play with other students online thereby building relationships and promoting interactive learning.

“The partnership with Lagos State has seen us provide low-end devices for students preloaded with Roducate offline; content which include government accredited curriculum for primary through secondary education and several university courses.

“This solution will see Lagos State offer children in the lower bracket, who may not have access to devices or data from home affordable smart phones preloaded with the curriculum.

“The phones have SIMs and limited data tied only to the Roducate learning product, which means the recipients cannot browse, encouraging safe learning but can still submit tests and mock exams.

“We encourage parents and guardians to have their children and wards registered in this initiative so their educational development is not held back”, he stated.