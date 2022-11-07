1.3m People Affected By Flood In Bayelsa – SEMA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA), has stated that not less than 1.3 million people in the state have been affected by flooding.

This was announced according to data released on Monday as the agency stated that 96 people died and about 1.2 million people are displaced.

According to Walamam Igrubia, BYSEMA chairman, the collation of data is ongoing.

“As of November 4, 96 deaths were reported with Yenagoa local government area worst hit,” Igrubia.

“The flood affected a number of farmlands, school buildings, health structures, and other facilities. The flood also affected some 300 communities across the eight LGAs of the state.

“Preliminary reports and data available to SEMA and other agencies indicate that Bayelsa remained the most flood impacted among states in the country.”

According to him, the worst affected areas as Biseni, Tombia-Ekpetiama, Tombia-Amassoma road, Akenfa, Akenpai, Igbogene, and Swali, all in Yenagoa LGA.

Others are Kaiama, Odi, Otuoke, Agbere, Odoni, Bulu-Oria, Agoro and Sagbama.