Enugu West APC Stakeholders Excited As Governor Mbah Dumps PDP

…Back Tinubu’s 2007 Re-Election Bid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Major Stakeholders of the All progressives Congress APC in Enugu West senatorial District have pledged their support and loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, saying they are totally committed to ensuring that he is re-elected in 2027, just as they expressed joy over the defection of Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah.

Our Correspondent writes that the zone, a strong hold of the APC, parades top political heavy weights such as former governor of Enugu state, Barr. Sullivan Chime, ex Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, immediate past Minister of foreign Affairs, Barr. Geoffrey Onyeama, former Director General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON) Mr. Osita Ikechukwu, ace broadcaster and politician, VinMartin Ilo, amongst others.

“We Pledged our support and loyalty to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the Renewed Hope Agenda of this Administration”

The Communique was jointly signed by Prof. Nick Ezeh, Chief Vin Martin Ilo, Barr. Ekene Nwankwo, Barr. Godwin Onwusi, Ebubeagu Felix Okafor, Barr. Ejike Ajana, Mr. Daniel Uzoigwe, Chief Charles Ezechime, Chief Emeka Udeh, Mr. Austin Okpaku, Dr. EL Ajah Ogbonnaya, Engr. Ben Eche and Comrade Samuel Okonkwo.

Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and his members who breezed into the meeting briefly, told the Stakeholders that there is a new dawn in the Enugu APC, stressing that their mandate from the party’s NWC is to restore sanity in the state.

The stakeholders equally applauded the National working committee (NWC) of the APC “for dissolving the cantankerous and divisive Enugu State Executive of the party led by Ugochukwu Agballa” and appointing Dr. Ben Nwoye as the Caretaker Committee chairman, with former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Barr. Eugene Odoh as Secretary.

Rising from a meeting Sunday night in Enugu with a communique read by the 2023 House of Assembly Candidate for Udi North state constituency Barr. Godwin Onwusi, the stakeholders, said they are deeply glad that the state governor Dr. Peter Mbah is joining their fold.

” We expressed our support for the declaration for All Progressives Congress (APC) by the positively transformative Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and urged all members of the APC to support this move as it will take Enugu State to the National grid of power and main stream of Nigerian politics”

The meeting, chaired by the 2023 Senatorial Candidate of the APC in Enugu West zone, professor Nick Ezeh, also resolved to give maximum support to the Caretaker Committee, so as to enable them succeed in their mandate of restoring sanity in the state chapter of the party.

“With the dissolution, a new lease of life has been re-injected in to the party and all the stakeholders either suspended, expelled or sidelined by the Ugochukwu Agballa led Executive are now back” adding that Nwoye and Odoh

have the ability and capability to steer the party in the right direction.

“We congratulate the Chairman and Secretary of the caretaker committee and other members of which includes Ambassador Fidelia Akuabata Njeze, Dr. Chiedozie Nelson Nwafor, Dr. Oby Ajih, Engr. Obinna Ekeh and Peter Chime.

The communique added: “We Pledged our support and loyalty to the caretaker Committee and urged all members of the All Progressives Congress, Enugu State to give maximum support to this Caretaker Committee for a better re-positioning of the party.