10 Players Hit Super Eagles Camp For 2025 AFCON

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 10 players have reported to the camp of the Super Eagles as preparations begin for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles’ camp officially opened on Sunday at the Renaissance Hotels, Cairo, with all coaches and backroom staff already in attendance ahead of the tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was the first player to arrive, touching down shortly after 2 a.m. local time, signalling the start of full squad mobilisation.

Uzoho was named as one of three goalkeepers in head coach Eric Chelle’s 28-man squad, marking his return to the national team setup after more than a year on the sideline.

Stanley Nwabali followed as the second arrival, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro later arrived in the camp to raise the number to four.

Six more players, Amas Obasogie, Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, Igho Ogbu, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Tochukwu Nnadi, arrived later, bringing the total number in camp to ten.

More players are expected to join in the coming hours as Nigeria intensifies preparations for the continental showpiece.

NAN also reports that the three-time African champions are scheduled to hold their first training session later this evening.

As part of their preparations, the Super Eagles will play a friendly match against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Nigeria will head into the 2025 AFCON looking to build on their runners-up finish at the last tournament, where they lost 2–1 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final.

The Super Eagles are aiming for a fourth continental crown, having previously won in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

The 2025 AFCON kicks off in Morocco on Dec. 21 and is expected to end on Jan. 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is doubtful for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco after sustaining injuries to his ankle and hands.

According to Supersport.com, quoting Nwabali’s head coach at Chippa United, Vusimuzi Vilakazi, the Nigerian goalkeeper might need surgery, and if that happens, he might miss the 2025 AFCON.

“I doubt it, looking at the state of his injury, I don’t think he will make it, but when I was talking to him, he was confident that he would recover very soon, but obviously, you will understand because he is a player, he wants to be there at the Cup of Nations finals,” Vilakazi said.

“But the reality is that for now, he is still injured. I also hope for the best that he might find himself there.

“It is an ankle injury, but then also, the hand needs an operation because he has been playing with that (injured) hand for a while now, and he aggravated the injury while he was in Morocco.”