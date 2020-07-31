13 Killed, 51 Injured In Sudan Auto Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 13 people were killed and 51 others injured in a traffic accident in Gezira State in central Sudan on Friday.

“The accident took place when a commodity transport truck collided with a mini passenger bus at Al-danagla area of the Gezira State in central Sudan,’’ the press office of Sudanese Police said in a statement.

“The incident happened due to reckless driving and wrong crossing by the driver of the commodity truck,’’ it added.

Sudan is among the countries with the highest death rates in traffic accidents, mainly due to careless driving, poor road conditions and poor vehicle scrapping system.

(NAN)