Rights Group CRRAN, Demands 47 Million Naira Compensation For Two Northern Traders From Enugu Govt Over Shops Demolition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two Northern traders at the recently demolished new Artisan Goat market, Enugu, Alhaji Sani Na Dada and Alhaji Lawan Ayavgar, have appealed to the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to pay them 47 Million naira compensation for the destruction of their shops in the market by his administration.

They said the ugly development has thrown them and members of their families into untold hardship because the business was their only source of livelihood.

In a Save our Soul (SOS) letter written on their behalf to governor Ugwuanyi by a human rights organizations, operating under the platform of Civil ‘rights Realization and Advancement Network (CRRAN), the affected traders stated that the government action has shattered their plans as family men, as well as make life unbearable for them and families.

The document signed by the president of CRRAN, Barrister Olu Omotayo, and made available to African Examiner on Wednesday in Enugu, was also copied to Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mohammed Malami, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

It read thus: “We write to you in respect of the above mentioned matter on behalf of Alhaji Sani Na Dada and Alhaji Lawan Ayavgar both traders and shop owners at the recently demolished Goat Market Enugu (New Artisan).

“Alhaji Sani Na Dada and Alhaji Lawan Ayavgar said they used their hard earned life savings to get allocations and built shops at the Goat market since the inception of the market over fifteen years ago.

According to the petition, “Alhaji Na Dada informed the organization that he built 10 shops for his businesses in the market and “with the demolition of the market he lost over N25 million Naira, while Alhaji Lawan said he had up to 8, shops and lost over N22 million Naira investments in the demolished market.

“The duo CCRAN stated, said they have been expecting that the state government that took over the market for public purposes will compensate them since the government refused to relocate the market to a new site but the government never deemed it fit and proper to give them compensation.

African Examiner recalled that the present demolished site of the New Artisan Market was gazetted in 2006 as “Goat Market” and was allocated to the traders mainly of Northern Nigeria extraction by Ex- Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, who in his wisdom at that material time believed that, that was the

proper place to site the market at that time because the entire area then was bushy and isolated.

“Alhaji Sani Na Dada and Alhaji Lawan Ayavgar have approach us to demand on their behalf adequate and prompt compensation from the government and further stated that it is surprising to them that the

demolished market is now been turned to a private estate to be allocated to other private persons.

CRRAN, posited that ” We believe that by virtue of Section 43 of the Nigeria Constitution 1999 (as amended) every citizen of Nigeria has the right to acquire and own immovable property anywhere in Nigeria.

“And Section 44(1) , of the Constitution states that where interest in any property either movable or immovable is compulsorily acquired by government, prompt compensation should be paid to the victim.

“Moreover, we think the position of the law is that property can be compulsorily acquired by

government for public purposes beneficial to the citizenry but not to take over the market and convert it to personal estate for the rich and the ruling class in the society.

“We submit that the government should at all times refrain from unconstitutional and arbitrary use of power against citizens.

It stressed further that “We therefore, demand on behalf of Alhaji Aminu Sani Na Dada, compensation of N25million Naira and on behalf of Alhaji Lawan Ayavgar we demand a compensation of N22 million Naira only.

“We urge you to in the interest of justice have a second thought in respect of this case and ensure that justice is done, as the circumstance of this case demands.