2 People Killed In Shooting In Moscow Public Services Center – Mayor
Tuesday, December 7th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting in a public services center in southeastern Moscow on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Earlier in the day, a police source told Sputnik that two people were killed during the shooting.
“A tragedy occurred in the Ryazansky public services center.
“As a result of the shooting of an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured,’’ Sobyanin tweeted.
The mayor also said that the attacker was detained. AFP
