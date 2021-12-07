2 People Killed In Shooting In Moscow Public Services Center – Mayor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting in a public services center in southeastern Moscow on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Earlier in the day, a police source told Sputnik that two people were killed during the shooting.

“A tragedy occurred in the Ryazansky public services center.

“As a result of the shooting of an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured,’’ Sobyanin tweeted.

The mayor also said that the attacker was detained. AFP