2023: Again, Nwoye Donates Bill Boards, Branded Vehicles To Tinubu/Shettima Campaign project In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely three months after donating his Enugu residence for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign project in the state, the immediate past Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has mounted several campaign bill Boards he personally sponsored to market the party’s presidential Candidate in the area .

Aside, the bill boards, he has equally branded some campaign vehicles and produced over ten thousand posters for the APC presidential flagbearer and his running mate, to be pasted in every nook and cranny of the state.

Our Correspondent who went round the state, observed that the Nwoye, sponsored Tinubu/Shettima campaign bill boards were mounted in strategic locations in the state.

Speaking to Newsmen in Enugu Friday on the motive behind his action, the APC Chieftain who is also the Federal Commissioner Representing South East in the Federal Consumer Competition protection Commission (FCCPC) said “it’s just out of my conviction that Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima are the best Candidates amongst all the 2023 presidential hopefuls.

According to him, without sounding immodest, “His Excellency, Senator Amed Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettimma, are known tested and trusted leaders who have the capacity to take our dear nation Nigeria to our expected destination.

“The two detribalized political leaders wrote their names in the sands of time when they served Lagos and Borno states as governors for two terms of eight years” saying the records are there.

“So, we are drumming support for them because we know that they are highly experienced, have the Nigeria’s leadership formula, and above all, have all it takes to deliver the goods to the Nigerian citizens.

“In the next few days the Enugu State chapter of the Tinubu/Shettimma campaign support Organization which am Coordinating, will be rolling out more bill boards personally financed by myself, with a view to spreading the massage of vote Tinubu/Shettimma to every nook and crannies of Enugu state.

“I want to also use this medium to once again, call on the Enugu, South East, and Nigerian Electorate, to embrace the APC presidential standard bearer, because he is a detribalized Nigerian who has imparted on lives, irrespective of where you come from or, your religion.

Nwoye, hinted that the support group has concluded plan for a door to door campaign across all the 260 political wards of the state, adding that APC vote Canvassers for the assignment have already been recruited.