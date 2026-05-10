Nigeria Customs Probe Viral Extortion Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Customs Service has begun disciplinary proceedings after a viral video allegedly showed an officer extorting a motorist on Lagos-Benin Expressway.

Federal Operations Unit spokesman, Chief Superintendent Hussaini Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos.

Abdullahi said the secretly recorded footage prompted immediate action after widespread outrage across social media platforms.

He said the video allegedly captured an officer demanding N200,000 from a motorist during a highway patrol.

According to him, the officer appeared before senior officials in footage shared on the service’s X account.

He said the officer was later handed to the Customs Police Unit for investigation.

“Following the circulation of a viral video depicting unprofessional conduct, the service immediately activated disciplinary procedures,” Abdullahi said.

Representing the Unit Controller, Gambo Aliyu, Abdullahi said the service would never tolerate conduct that damages its public image.

“Officers found guilty of ethical breaches will face sanctions without compromise,” he said. (NAN)