2023: Enugu APC Chieftains Working For Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are strong indications that most Chieftains of the All progressive Congress APC in Enugu state are canvassing support for the Labour party (LP) presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, to the detriment of the ruling party’s flagbearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

African Examiner reports that the LP, presidential hopeful, Obi, hails from Anambra state, South East Nigeria, that is insisting it’s her turn to produce Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Findings by Our Correspondent revealed that apart from the immediate past Chairman of APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who recently donated his private Enugu residence to the Tinubu/Shetima Campaign Organization, and mounted several campaign bill boards across Enugu city, other Stalwarts of the party, including its leadership in the state, have been shying away from publicly drumming support for Tinubu.

A Chieftain of the party in the state who craved anonymity told African Examiner that “as far as some of us in Enugu APC and South- East are concerned, we are going to support and vote for our brother, Peter Obi.

“We are supporting the former Anambra Governor irrespective of his political party in the spirit of justice, equity and fair play, because it is the turn of South East to pilot the affairs of the Nigerian nation”

“For me, i will support the 2023 APC Governorship Candidate in Enugu state, in the person of Chief Uche Nnaji, but for the presidential election, my vote will go to the Labour party Candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi.

The Source added: “I want to tell you authoritatively that most of our APC leaders in Enugu state, and South East in general are also thinking in same direction as myself.