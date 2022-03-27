Nigerians React To Godwin Emefile’s Rumored Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is contesting for the 2023 presidential election has sparked social media reaction.

African Examiner recalls that the posters of Emefiele continue to flood Abuja environment and was even noticed during the just concluded APC convention.

Although Emefiele has not officially declared his presidential ambition, he is however yet to condemn those behind the election posters circulating around the country.

Reacting to this development, Nigerians took to their Twitter handles to comment on the rumored presidential ambition of the CBN’s governor. African Examiner presents some of their thoughts below:

@ShehuSani writes: “Two people that are denying and campaign is going on: VP and Emefiele.”

@Oluomoofderby writes: “CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele is a member of APC. Nigeria is finished.”

@henryshield writes: “Imagine Emefiele’s audacity to want to run for President. An idiot who blocked citizens’ accounts for protesting. A clown who has destroyed the value of the Naira. A sissy who can’t say No to the cabal. A shameless coward who has no mind of his own. We are waiting for you.”

@chydymmarh writes: “Is Emefiele supposed to be partisan?? Given that he’s still a sitting CBN Governor. 2) How do we define youth in Nigeria? The United Nation recognizes ages 15 – 24 as youths.”

@General_Oluchi writes: “If Emefiele becomes the president of Nigeria eh, una go suffer! I don’t even want to imagine it lol! Look at his track record as the CBN Governor.”

@thebardogbamola writes: “How Nigerians are quiet about this nonsense of Emefiele being a card carrying member of @OfficialAPCNg and still has the guts and audacity to run adverts on @NTANewsNow as aspirant for presidency for same party is what I don’t understand. Nigerians, who jazzed you?”

@IykeTweets_ writes: “The CBN governor, Emefiele is the worst governor CBN has ever had in the 4th republic. No reputation whatsoever. APC made him so.”

@Sports_Doctor2 writes: “But Nigeria is an any-how country How can the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele be a card-carrying member of the APC and even aspiring to run for the presidency and he’s allowed This guy is in charge of the CBN and has access to the “Nigerian Purse.”

@ManLikeIcey writes: “CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele wants to be President of Nigeria in 2023, he should resign already.”

@biodun_alao writes: “Amaechi has said he is not contesting. Emefiele’s aspiration is shaking. Ngige is yet to show interest Osinbajo is still disguising Umahi is still under tension So who is going against Tinubu in APC?.”

@BlogHillz writes: “Truly extraordinary! Emefiele, has brought the office of the CBN Governor into disrepute. First, he turned himself into “boy-boy’ to friends of the President. Now, he’s openly putting up party political posters of himself for APC Convention. Is Nigeria’s money in safe hands?”

@iykimo writes: “Did Godwin Emefiele attend the just concluded APC convention? The banners I saw yesterday are still vexing me.”

@thebardogbamola writes: “People hit the streets and protest because of things less than this. What is this rubbish? The governor of @cenbank openly identifies as a member of the ruling party and has guts to open run ads as a presidential aspirant. Emefiele should have been sacked for this.”