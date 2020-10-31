“2023 General Election: Igbo Will Work Together”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, says that Igbo political leaders will put aside every differences and work together for the interest of the Igbo race and the country at large ahead of the 2023 general elections and beyond.

The former governor, who represents Orlu senatorial district of Imo state in the senate, disclosed this on Saturday while speaking with journalists in Enugu following the South East leaders meeting in the aftermath of the nationwide protests by the youths.

Okorocha disclosed that Igbo leaders have also agreed to mentor and empower the youths so that they can be able to take charge and handled future challenges.

The former governor disclosed that the #EndSARS demonstration against police brutality which was later hijacked by hoodlums was a wakeup call for not only for Igbo leaders but Nigerian leaders to rise to their responsibilities to the country and the youth.

He said: “We need peace and unity in Igbo land and in Nigeria, we believe in the unity of this country, and we believe in the entity called Nigeria. And all Igbos, who believe so, are deeply concerned by recent happenings. We never imagined that kind of dimension in Igbo land.

“So, we are here to reassure our youths, and reassure Nigerians that we will take the necessary steps to correct some of the things perceived as wrong doings and to make Nigerians know that Igbos are part and parcel of this country and will remain so and unquestionably.”

Is it possible for Igbo leaders particularly those in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) dropping their party affiliations and differences to work for Ndigbo, the senator said: “What has joined us as a people is much more than the party lines that divide us. So, we are beginning to realise that and we owe it a duty to build a better future for this generation and indeed future generations of Ndigbo.

“We are not getting young at all, and we don’t want to be asked what did you do during your time? So, we are making frantic efforts to solve the mistakes of the past and give our youths a sense of belonging and give them a very nice road map with which to control things of life.”

