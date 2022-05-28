2023: Hayatu-Deen Withdraws From PDP Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Managing Director and Chief Executive of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen is no longer running for the presidency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

African Examiner writes that the PDP National Convention to pick a 2023 Presidential candidate out of the 15 aspirants will be held today in Abuja.

The renowned Economist and Banker, in a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, stated that his relationship with Nigerians from all walks of life had made him believe that the country can still be saved.

Hayatu-Deen complained about the security challenges in the country as well as the increase in poverty and he also alleged that the primary had been “obscenely monetised”.

He said: “My exposure locally and internationally and contributions to the nation’s economic and political well-being positioned me to take up the challenges facing our dear nation and the courage to participate in this grueling exercise which most of our elites have shunned away from. Regrettably, the political system has proved to be acrimonious, corrupt and self-serving.

“I joined the contest as a democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent.

“We have endeavored to forge a consensus which would have facilitated a seamless emergence of a candidate which unfortunately could not be achieved.

“I wish to reiterate that I did not join party politics and to contest for the presidency because of personal gains and inordinate ambition, but to serve our country.

“It is, therefore, based on personal principles and with great humility that I have decided after wide consultations to withdraw from this contest which has been obscenely monetized.”