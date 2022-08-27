2023: Obi No Longer An Igbo Project – Ohanaeze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has stated that the Labour Party Presidential flag-bearer, Peter Obi, is no longer an Igbo project.

This was made known by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who stated that the Igbo had exported the frontline candidate to the rest of Nigeria.

Ogbonnia also said that the Nigerian people have accepted and domesticated the Obi phenomenon.

According to him, the recent visit by some Igbo elders to the Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs,

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, to intensify consultation and solidify plans for an Igbo presidency in 2023 is a pointer that Obi is no longer just for the Igbos alone.

Ogbonnia’s said: “As you must have heard, some Igbo elders are doing some consultations. We are still insisting on Igbo presidency. In the first place, if you watch the polity, you will see a lot of advocacies about Igbo presidency by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“We, the Igbo people, are so happy. We brought out our goods in the market and Nigerians bought them. What else do you expect us to do? We are happy. All Igbo are happy.

“Throughout last year and the year before, we have been talking about the Igbo presidency. Ohanaeze struggled to bring it to the fore. Luckily for us, Nigerians have bought it and domesticated it. Our product has been purchased.

“It is clear that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is no longer an Igbo project. He is now a national project. Ohanaeze has pushed out the matter to the rest of Nigeria.”