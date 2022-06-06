2023: Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Joins APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, has left the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state ,saying that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olaniyan disclosed this on Sunday.

According to available reports, the defection of Olaniyan from PDP to APC is coming a few days after Governor Makinde dropped Olaniyan ahead of the 2023 elections.

The African Examiner recalls that Olaniyan and Makinde were jointly elected as Deputy Governor and Governor on the platform of PDP in 2019.

The deputy governor, who is from the Oke-Ogun geopolitical zone, on Sunday said: “Which official announcement do you want me to make? “My friends and people asked me to leave PDP.