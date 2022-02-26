2023 Presidency: Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has stated that he is happy after meeting his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku paid a visit to Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The PDP presidential flag bearer in 2019 arrived at the Hilton Towers of Obasanjo at exactly 10:10 am and was welcomed by the strongman of Ogun politics.

Taking to his Twitter handle to express his satisfaction after seeing Obasanjo, Atiku wrote: “It was delightful seeing my former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, this morning during a courtesy visit at his Abeokuta residence.”