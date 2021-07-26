Trial: Olubadan Sends Delegation To Benin Republic Over Sunday Igboho

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Republic of Benin, to observe court proceedings in the case involving an activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Mr Adeola Oloko, Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity to the Olubadan, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan.

Oloko quoted the royal father as stating this in his palace while exchanging views with leaders of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), led by the President-General, Mr Yemisi Adeaga.

The Oba, who did not disclose the identity of members of the delegation, said that they would be in court in Cotonou on Monday to observe Igboho’s trial.

He said that the step taken had become necessary in order to assure those who had been besieging his palace, including protesters, that he was not folding his arms over the travails of Igboho and his aides.

“Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, reared his children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and, as such, he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan traditional institution within the ambit of the law, just like any other resident of the city,” he said.

Adetunji, who said that he was in constant touch with other traditional rulers in Yoruba land, including the Igboho royal crowns, allayed the fears of a repeat of Yoruba-Fulani collision of 1814.

He, however, urged people to remain calm and be law- abiding, stressing that truth would prevail.

Sunday Igboho Knows Fate Today

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, may be released by the Cour D’Appal De Cotonou today.

This is according to Ibrahim Salami, one of the Benin Republic-based lawyers representing Mr Igboho.

In an interview on BBC, Ibrahim Salami explained that Igboho has two more stages to undergo before he will be freed.

“The next phase is on Monday (today). The first phase with the prosecutor has been concluded.

“When we get to court on Monday, we will be facing the investigation judge, and after that, we will face the judge that will determine whether he should be sentenced or not.” He stated.

On whether the process would end on Monday, the lawyer added, “Yes, it will end on Monday. Before the end of Monday, we will know if the Benin Republic government wants to jail or release him. That will be clear on Monday” (today).

Mr Sunday Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Benin airport by the Interpol on their way to Germany.

His lawyer disclosed that the agitator was stopped from travelling because his name was on watchlist for alleged trafficking in arms, inciting violence that could result in social disturbance and causing disunity in Nigeria.























