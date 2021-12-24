2023 Presidency: Nobody Wants You, Primate Ayodele Warns Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has cautioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, that nobody wants him at the federal level ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ayodele cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader to fight for his soul and remain in the southwest; or he would lose on both sides.

The clergyman disclosed this in a 90-page prophecy he released on Wednesday at his Lagos church.

Ayodele said, “I foresee the people are going to fight a lot and they need to do the needful because if care is not taken, they will only waste their time, energy and more money. Their sponsors will disappoint them.

“I am advising Tinubu that nobody wants him at the Federal level. Let him remain in the southwest, otherwise, he will lose on both sides.

“Tinubu should remain in Lagos. He should hold on to Lagos and fight for his soul or his life. Lagos will make APC strong. APC will shake Lagos unless they fail to do the needful.”