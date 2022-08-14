2023: Presidential Candidates To Pay 10 Million For Campaign Posters In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 election political Campaigns officially begins in September next month, governor Charles Soludo led administration in Anambra State has announced the prohibition of use of campaign posters on bridges, roundabouts, and others places in the area, saying any presidential Candidate wishing to past his posters in parts of the state would pay the sum of 10 million naira to the State coffers.

According to the All progressive Grand Alliance APGA led government, Senatorial candidates wishing to paste their campaign posters would also pay government the sum of N7 million, while Federal House of Representatives Candidates are to pay N5 million; State House of Assembly, N1million, stressing that it is the only way they can be eligible to paste their campaign posters in the state.

Managing Director of the State Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA), Mr. Tony Odili Ujubuonu disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to Newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital weekend.

He stated that the statutory costs for out-of-home media and mobile advertising were pegged at N100,000 for 48 sheets billboards; N500,000 for Spectacular billboards; N500,000 Gantry display

Others includes, N100,000 for irregularly shaped billboard; N50,000 for branded vehicle; and N5,000 for Keke rear branding, respectively.

The state government also banned the pasting of campaign posters on street light poles; round-about and other public buildings in the state.h

It added that , materials in advert forms such as posters, public address systems, banners, fliers, bunting, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be fully paid for and approved by the government authority before it is displayed for public consumption in the state.

The Soludo government equally directed that the payment of posters be made to the government revenue account before pasting anywhere, noting that politicians who default on the payments would face legal prosecution before the election.

“As the campaign for the 2023 general election officially commences next month, September; Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), in charge of all forms of advertising in the state, wishes to bring some important information to your notice.

“That pasting of posters on bridges, road demarcations; street light poles, roundabouts and public buildings remain prohibited.

It stated : “That every campaign material and advert forms such as posters, public address systems, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be duly approved for after full payment of the requisite fee

“That every billboard must be displayed through a registered advertising practitioner after the advertising content has been vetted by APCON.” it stated.