2023: Tambuwal Begins Consultation, Meets Obasanjo Behind Closed Doors

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal says former President, Olusegun Obasanjo as a statesman who is still important for consultations on national issues affecting the country.

The Governor, who stated this when he visited the ex-president at his home in Ogun State, stated that Nigerians will always learn from him.

A statement on Saturday by the Special Assistant on Media to the former president, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that the Governor met with Obasanjo behind closed doors.

At the end of the meeting, Tambuwal stated that he had a successful meeting with Obasanjo, saying that he was happy that the former president was hale and hearty.

He said:

“You know Baba is our leader and statesman. And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and consult him on very many issues of governance. That is why we have come this afternoon. And we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto State.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We pray that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today and may he and all of us survive this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Speaking on the governance in Sokoto State, the Governor stated that his administration has brought back stability after recent attacks by bandits.

He said: “We are reestablishing peace in the northern part of the state, where we have been having challenges of banditry.

“Peace is returning, and people are back to their farms and villages. Those of them in the IDPs camps are back in their homes and villages now. We are doing our best as a State Government to ensure that we engender security. And we are doing our best to provide development and employment for our people.”

