2023: Why Am Supporting Peter Obi – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has opened up concerning his reasons for supporting the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi, with logistics support.

African Examiner recalls that On Friday, Wike assured to support Obi’s presidential campaign with logistics.

Explaining his reason, Wike stated that Obi was a former governor and that is the reason why he intends to support him with logistics during his presidential campaign in Rivers.

He said: “I have no regret in saying I will support Obi with logistics. He is a former governor, and if he is coming to campaign here, I will give him logistics support.

“I will give him vehicles, and security; I must give him logistics support. And I told him yesterday that his party will not get even one position in Rivers, not House of Assembly; there is no other party in Rivers. The only party we have here is PDP, Rivers State chapter.”