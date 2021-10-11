2023: Why Lawmakers Are Rejecting E-Voting – Jega

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Attahiru Jega, berated the National Assembly for downplaying the relevance of the electronic transmission of results in general elections, adding that the lawmakers were doing so for self-interest.

Jega disclosed this during a lecture organized by the Kwara Visioners Network for Rural Development at the University of Ilorin.

He said: “The National Assembly, after the 2019 elections, promised to review the electoral legal framework which will improve the integrity of the electoral commission.

“The most important issue that can add value to the integrity of elections they are jettisoning that because of self- interest. We have up scaled the integrity of the Nigerian electoral commission with incremental use of technology.

“INEC, itself, said it can rarely use it in the 2023 elections. In fact, INEC has used it in some elections in parts of the country. It is a pilot scheme which all the stakeholders have been observing and said is good.

“The next thing is to remove the major hindrance in the use of technology because there is a constitutional provision which says that electronic voting is prohibited. Many Nigerians who are in support of electronic voting are blaming INEC for saying it cannot use electronic voting. They have forgotten that there is a legal provision that says electronic voting is prohibited.

“Now people are hoping that the National Assembly will remove that encumbrance, not necessarily for INEC to plunge into electronic voting in 2023 but for it to identify the best electronic voting system for the country. People are also saying that electronic transmission of results is easier to deploy. It is most cost-effective compared with the use of electronic voting.”

Jega stated that the refusal of the National Assembly to allow INEC to transmit election results electronically was tantamount to rejecting electronic voting.

He said: “So why not begin with the electronic transmission of results? On the one hand, the lawmakers said that INEC is permitted to do electronic voting provided it does not do electronic transmission of results. In fact, what they are saying is that they are not allowing INEC to do electronic voting because they do not want electronic transmission of results.

“Unfortunately, the National Assembly is opposed to the use of electronic transmission of results. From my personal experience in INEC, one of the major ways in which the integrity of the electoral process is undermined is in the manual transmission of results from the polling units to ward, local and constituency levels.”























