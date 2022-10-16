2023: Why Northerners Don’t Need Yoruba, Igbo Candidates – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has stated that people from the North don’t need candidates from the South in the 2023 elections.

Atiku made this known while responding to a question posed to him by the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in an Interactive Session With Arewa Joint Committee held on Saturday in Kaduna State.

He stated that northerners need to vote for him instead of a Yoruba or Igbo candidate because he’s a Pan-Nigerian with a northern extraction.

When Baba-Ahmed asked Atiku why Northerners should vote for him, the PDP presidential candidate replied, “What the average Northerner needs is somebody who’s from the north and also understands that part of the country and has been able to build bridges across the country.

“This is what the Northerner needs, it doesn’t need a Yoruba or Igbo candidate, I stand before you as a Pan-Nigerian of northern origin.”