Bode George Reacts To Obasa’s Return As Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has slammed the Lagos state house of assembly concerning its decision to reinstate Mudashiru Obasa as speaker.

It is worth recalling that Obasa was impeached from office by a majority of lawmakers after allegations of financial misconduct but was later brought back in what George termed as a “disregard for due process”.

George, speaking in an interview with The Tribune on Saturday, accused the assembly of acting like a “private enterprise” instead of a democratic institution.

The elder statesman was furious about the development and he questioned why Obasa was reinstated without looking into the allegations that led to his removal.

“If they are deceiving themselves, they cannot deceive the general public,” George said.

“If you are the leader of a party and the party was going to go through a procedure, and they accused the speaker of a lot of inappropriate activities – financial and otherwise – shouldn’t you even address those issues?

“Since he didn’t do it, there is no need for Obasa to respond to the allegations levelled against him. The same people came back and reinstated or re-elected him. It is an indecent approach to what democracy is all about.

“If you were accused of a certain misdemeanor openly and people went through a process by which they said enough of you, if you want to come back, you know you will have to defend yourself first. It’s already in the public domain, but there was an order that he should be reinstated since it is a private enterprise.

“Do you return people like that in a democratic dispensation to override whatever others had been saying? Is it that those Assembly members didn’t know what they had been talking about before they removed Obasa, or they are absolutely acting like a military organisation?

“You can see who is in charge. It’s a private enterprise, he can hire and fire. Is that democracy? You can’t have your opinion to explain yourself based on the demands from your constituency,” George added.