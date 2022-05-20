2023: Women Groups Visits Ugwuanyi, Demands 35% Political Positions During Party Primaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Coalition of Women groups in Enugu have appealed to governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to use his executive power to ensure implementation of the 35 percent affirmative during the forthcoming primary election of the people’s Democratic party PDP slated for May 21st 2022.

The Women numbering over 200 made the appeal Thursday when they paid a courtesy visit on the governor at the government House Enugu.

Representing various organisations, the Women led by Social critics, Mrs Onyinye Mamah, thanked the Governor for running a women inclusive administration.

They however, urged the governor to assist them in realizing their quest of ensuring that 8 out of the 24 seats in the state house of assembly be given to women during the party primaries.

Responding, Ugwuanyi said “You know that my administration is one of the most women friendly governments anyone could think of.

The governor advised the women to encourage their various Aspirants to go into the field and begin to meet with stakeholders and make their intentions known to the people they intend to represent.

He sought to know if any Aspirant among the Women had accompanied them on the visit which their response was in the affirmative.

Some of the Aspirants present during the visit includes, Mrs. Amaka Nweke, who is aspiring to represent Enugu East Urban constituency in the State House of Enugu East, Ms Sarah Adaobi Chukwu, State House of Assembly for Nkanu East, constituency, Princess Nneka Philips- Federal House of Representatives for Enugu North/South Federal Constituencies.

Also present was Mrs. Chizoba Nnamdi-Ezemagu, Aspirant for the State House of Assembly for Igbo-Etiti West Constituency.

Meanwhile, some of the Aspirants which includes, Hon. Mrs Chinwe Mba- State House, Assembly for Igboetiti, Edith Ugwuanyi- Fed House of representative, Igboeze South, Hon Chidinma Offiah- State House of Assembly, Enugu South Urban constituency were represented during the visit.