Enugu APC Stakeholders Threatens Protest Against Science Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu-East Senatorial district have threatened to stage a protest in Abuja to ask president Ahmed Bola Tinubu to sack his Minister of Innovation science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, who is also from the zone, should the (latter) continue to sabotage their effort of wooing the state governor Dr. Peter Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party PDP to join their fold.

They stated on Saturday that the APC Enugu East senatorial zone meeting held in Enugu, where they renewed their call on Governor Mbah, to come over to the APC, ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Stakeholders, who are mostly pioneer members of the party in the state, vowed not to fold their arms and watch the Minister and some of his close allies, including the embattled state chairman of the party, Chief Ugocukwu Agballa frustrate their efforts of getting governor Mbah to come over to APC because of their selfish interest.

In his comment, Chief Anike Nwoga, a veteran politician and former Enugu East zonal Vice Chairman of the APC, warned that if the minister and others continued to “spread hate” and block Mbah, the stakeholders would march to the Presidency to demand Nnaji’s removal from office.

“He noted that APC hasn’t won any major seat in Enugu before. If Peter comes over, the party will begin to win. Some of them want APC to lose in 2027 so they can sit tight in their Abuja appointments,” he alleged.

The major stakeholders maintained that Governor Mbah is an asset to their party, stressing that he would reintegrate the people of the State and indeed the southeast geo political zone into the mainstream of Nigeria polity.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after addressing the party faithful, one of the lead convener of the meeting and former Chairman of APC in the State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said that they endorsed Governor Mbah for a second term in office and urged him to come join them in the Nigeria’s ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nwoye expressed satisfaction with Mbah’s transformative leadership in Enugu State, describing his performance in infrastructure renewal, economic expansion, and human capital development as “beyond party lines and worthy of continuity.”

According to him, the APC in Enugu East was ready to offer the governor a solid platform to secure a second term, stating that the state’s future must not be sacrificed on the altar of partisan rivalry.

He said “We have seen a governor who works, a governor who delivers. The APC in Enugu East is not blind to good governance. Our call is simple: Governor Peter Mbah must come over to the APC where his vision will be fully supported to serve Enugu people for another four years beyond 2027.”

Other Speakers at the meeting includes, former Nigerian Ambassador to Poland, Major Gen. Sunday Christian Ugwu, a Chieftain of APC and pioneer member, Barr. Val Ikpa,

Hon. Ifeanyi Chime, Pioneer state organizing Secretary and two time House of Assembly Candidate.

Corroborating each other were, APC 2023 Governorship Aspirant, Dr. Dave Nnamani, Mrs. Joy Ebe, Pioneer State Chairman APC in the state, the immediate past Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia state, Professor Hillary Edoga. Hon. Chuks Owo, former state publicity Secretary, Mrs. Juliet Egbo 2023 House of Representatives Candidate for Enugu South/ North federal constituency. All the Speakers commended Mbah for “raising the bar of governance” in the state.

They assured Governor Mbah that the party would provide all that is needed to guarantee his re-election if he accepts the invitation to cross over to the ruling APC. Meanwhile, former South East publicity Secretary of the APC, Chief Hyacinth Ngwu addressed the gathering via zoom.

Our Correspondent reports that participants at the major stakeholders’ meeting were drawn from the six local government areas of Enugu East Senatorial district where the Innovation Minister also hails from.

It ended with a unanimous call on the APC national leadership to support Governor Mbah’s entry into the party, warning that any attempt to frustrate the move could trigger mass protests by stakeholders from Enugu East.

The meeting was jointly convened by Dr. Nwoye, Gen. Sunday Ugwu (Rtd), and Young influential party chieftain in the state, Hon. Maduka Nelson Arum.