Police Uncover Illegal Fruit Juice Factory In Anambra, Arrest Owner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, have arrested a suspect in connection with the production of fake and potentially toxic soft drinks in Okpoko, Ogbaru Council Area of the state.

The 48-year-old Suspect identified as Chigozie Okafor, was nabbed after the police uncovered and dismantled an illegal factory engaged in the production of unregulated soft drinks.

Spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, said the officers recovered a large quantity of fake beverages branded as “Iyi Obeleagu Juice” from the site.

The products were reportedly being manufactured without the approval of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to Ikenga, the counterfeit drinks pose serious health risks to both adults and children.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the operation.

The CP, he added, also issued a stern warning to those engaged in similar illegal activities to desist immediately, stressing that the Command remains committed to protecting public health and safety.