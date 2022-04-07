2023: You Were Failures In APC Before Returning To PDP – Fayose Tells Atiku, Saraki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ayode Fayose, former Ekiti State Governor, has berated some presidential aspirants under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as he vowed never to step down for anyone.

Fayose slammed the likes of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for trying to seek the PDP sole ticket for the 2023 election.

According to him, had it been that Atiku and Saraki were in the PDP in 2015 and supported former President, Goodluck Jonathan irrespective of whatever flaws he had, the APC would not have emerged victorious.

He disclosed that Saraki and Atiku returned to the PDP simply because they did not succeed in the APC as neither of the duo could have come back to the PDP if they had become Presidents while in the APC.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Wednesday, Fayose said, “Let me take for example our respectable leader, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he won in Adamawa with less than 20,000 votes [in 2019].”

“Go to Sokoto, what’s the voting difference? Let us go to Bukola Saraki in Kwara, we actually lost there. Let us sit back and look at figures.

“This amalgamation of people trying to…at the end of the day it backfired. Jonathan, despite his flaws, we had supported him and some of our leaders didn’t go to APC …if some of them had become Presidents in Abuja would they come back? Will Atiku come back? Would Bukola Saraki have come back?

“When the journey was rough and bad, they ran back. Today, because our party is a party that tries bringing people together, we must not forget history.

“Today, I’m glad they are challenging people jumping from one party to the other, those are the ideologies that are missing.”