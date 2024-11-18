PDP Berates Tinubu Over GCON Conferment On Indian PM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday slammed President Bola Tinubu for giving the visiting Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, with the Nigerian second highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

In an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, stated that the action of President Tinubu was a misplaced priority.

However, the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Nze Chidi Duru, differed, saying that President Tinubu didn’t do anything unprecedented.

The PDP’s criticism is coming on the heels of President Tinubu conferring Modi with the highest honour in the country in the Nigeria/India Bilateral meeting held at the Presidential, Abuja.

According to Tinubu, the award was given to the Indian Prime Minister to appreciate his partnership and bilateral relationship.

He said: “Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India. We work to deepen and broaden the same to the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries. You have been doing a good job historically. Winning three consecutive elections in a complex society is a feat that we respect so much.

“I will confer on you today, the Prime Minister of India, Nigeria’s national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. This to signify Nigerian appreciation and commitment to India as a partner,” Tinubu said.

Also, Modi commiserated with Nigeria concerning the recent floods that affected many cities across the country, including Maiduguri, Borno State and he assured that Indians will support Nigeria with 20 tonnes of relief materials.

“We had a very productive discussion with President Tinubu. We talked about adding momentum to our strategic partnership. There is immense scope for ties to flourish even further in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education and more,” Modi said.

However, the PDP expressed disdain in President Tinubu as they wonder why he chose to give the second highest national honour in the country just on the basis of mere friendship.

“It is not something you dish out for the sake of friendship and all of that. I don’t know what the Indian Prime Minister has done to have warranted such an honour. But this is the second highest honour in the land. It is a misplacement of priorities.

“I would have thought that the President should have asked the Indian Prime Minister how the Indian economy has been able to move away from being the poverty capital of the world to being one of the fastest growing economies in the world now. The biggest tech moguls across the globe at the moment are all Indians.

“Just look at Microsoft, the Silicon Valley in America and startups. They are all being run and set up by Indians. I would have thought that Tinubu, in a bid to shore up the lacuna his cabinet lacks, would have been humble enough to ask the Prime Minister to offer him a clue as to how to help his government and Nigerians. Not dishing out unnecessary awards that the man doesn’t need other than for pictures and commentary,” he said.

Continuing, the PDP chieftain berated the present administration adding that it is time the government desist from its unnecessary theatrics.

Osadolor said: “Tinubu is not serious. He should leave out frivolities for bigger issues. Now that the Indian Prime Minister has taken it upon himself to visit Africa, yes, we have a significant and sizeable Indian community in Nigeria. But to what end can we maximize and leverage these businesses?

“Are we asking the right questions, seeking the right investments and pushing for the right policies? But the distraction from this administration is becoming one too many. I think President Tinubu should wake up from these media gimmicks and focus on the real issues.

“Nigerians are hungry and dying. The technologies the Indians are currently deploying globally will help a great deal to solve most of these basic challenges.”

However, the APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Duru, stated that the PDP was not acting its part as a credible opposition.

He said: “I think the question to ask is, whether there is a precedent in this. Then the next question is if it is within the confines of the power of Mr President to confer such an award. If it is, is the process approved? Once all these questions are answered in the affirmative, it then becomes the discretion of Mr President to confer such honorary award on whom he pleases.

“Having said that, it is also important to underscore the fact that we will need to go beyond the politics of emotions to begin to address the issue. So, the PDP is more than welcome to continue to play the role of opposition, which is admirable.

“However, we like to see a situation whereby what they put on the table is, with respect, how we can make Nigeria a lot better and more improved that will address the issues facing us as a country. I am talking about things like how do we put food on the table, create a better environment for business to thrive and create a better level playing field. These are things that should worry any of us than to chase shadow.”