2023:South East Presidential Aspirants ‘Re Pretenders, Lobbying North For VP Slot – Uwazuruike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, has stated that there is no serious Presidential aspirant from the South-East.

According to Uwazuruike, most of the Presidential aspirants from the zone are aiming for the Vice President slot and he described them as pretenders.

In a statement he issued to the press, the MASSOB founder stated that most Presidential aspirants from the South-East were lobbying the North for the Vice President slot.

He said: “No Igbo man is contesting for the presidency. All these people you are seeing are pretenders.

“No Igbo man, let them swear, all of them, that they are not going to the North to lobby for vice president.

“People have called me from the North telling me that all those clamoring to be president are the ones seeking to be vice presidents. I laughed because I know them.

“None of these people you are supporting today are serious. They are all looking for vice president; all of them, from A to Z, I challenge them. They are pretenders.”

African Examiner writes that the race for the 2023 Presidency have some politicians from the South-East, like Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor; Chris

Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education; Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Chief Whip; and Rochas Okorocha, Imo West Senator and others.