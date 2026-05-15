2027: Atiku Officially Declares For ADC Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atiku Abubakar has formally submitted his nomination form under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 presidential election, declaring that “it’s time to save Nigeria.”

In a post shared on his X page, the former vice-president said his visit to the ADC national secretariat in Abuja marked “a firm and decisive step forward” in what he described as a movement to restore hope and prosperity to the country.

According to Atiku, the project goes beyond politics and represents “a national movement rooted in hope, renewal, and the collective resolve to save Nigeria from despair.” He also called on Nigerians across ethnic, religious, and regional lines to support the mission of rebuilding the country.

Atiku, one of Nigeria’s most experienced presidential contenders, has pursued the presidency multiple times since 1993. Although he has contested presidential primaries on several occasions, he appeared on the final presidential ballot in 2007, 2019, and 2023.

In the 2023 election, he contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and came second behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku polled 6,984,520 votes.

His political journey has seen him move across major parties over the years. He ran under the Social Democratic Party in 1993, became the presidential candidate of the Action Congress in 2007, sought the ticket of the All Progressives Congress in 2015, and later returned to the PDP for the 2019 and 2023 elections.

The submission of his ADC nomination form signals the beginning of another presidential push as political alignments ahead of the 2027 election continue to gather momentum.