Wike to Makinde: Your 2027 Presidential Bid Is Dead on Arrival

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Governor of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the presidential ambition of Seyi Makinde, describing it as “dead on arrival.”

Wike said Makinde’s alleged move to align with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in pursuit of the 2027 presidency would not succeed.

Makinde had earlier declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the APM during an event in Ibadan, Oyo State. The declaration reportedly followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Makinde’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party and the APM.

Reacting while inspecting ongoing road projects in Gomani-Yangoje, Kwali Area Council of Abuja on Thursday, Wike said:

“What you have is Seyi Makinde joining APM to be able to actualise his presidential ambition, which is already dead on arrival.”

He added that Makinde would not be allowed to fly the PDP’s presidential flag.

Wike also dismissed reports suggesting that Bala Mohammed had endorsed any PDP-APM alliance, insisting such claims existed only in the imagination of political actors.

The FCT minister further reacted to comments credited to Sim Fubara regarding his membership of the All Progressives Congress.

According to Wike, there was no reason for anyone to pity Fubara, stressing that the Rivers governor had publicly maintained that he remains a member of the APC.