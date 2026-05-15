Pastor Gets Life in Prison for Raping Young Girls in His Church

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A court in Kwara State has sentenced a pastor to life in prison for raping three underage members of his church.

The judge, Hammed Gegele, found Ajiboye Olayinka, the leader of the Mission House of Divine Land of Joy and Prayer Ministry, guilty of multiple crimes. These included having unlawful sex with minors, forcing them to have illegal abortions, and owning a gun illegally.

The judge called the pastor a “paedophile and philanderer.” He said Olayinka used religion to control and abuse young girls.

In court, one victim said the pastor raped her inside a generator house. She said he used anointing oil as a lubricant. Another victim said the pastor often woke her up after night prayers to have sex with her.

The judge said the pastor got some of the victims pregnant and then forced them to end the pregnancies. He also made the girls swear on the Bible to keep everything secret. He threatened to kill them if they told anyone.

The court gave Olayinka three life sentences for raping the minors. He also received a 14-year sentence for the illegal abortions.

The judge ordered that a pump-action gun found with the pastor be handed over to the federal government.