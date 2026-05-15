I’ll Transform Nigeria in Four Years — Amaechi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, Rotimi Amaechi, has pledged to transform Nigeria within four years if elected president in 2027.

Amaechi made the declaration on Thursday after submitting his nomination forms at the ADC national headquarters in Abuja.

The former Rivers State governor criticised the administration of Bola Tinubu, blaming its policies for the worsening economic hardship across the country.

According to him, Nigerians should elect leaders based on competence, performance and experience rather than ethnic or regional considerations.

“What Nigerians should do is assess all of us who are running for office based on our records,” Amaechi said.

He argued that his years as governor of Rivers State and later as Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari had equipped him with the experience needed to lead the country.

Amaechi said: “I am young, I am the most experienced, and I believe I have the capacity. Go back to Rivers State and see what I have done. Go back to the Ministry of Transportation and see what I have done.

“And I will, in four years, turn the country around.”

The former minister also stated that the 2027 election should serve as a referendum on the records of all aspirants.

Amaechi, who served as governor from 2007 to 2015, later became a key figure in the formation of the All Progressives Congress and served as Director-General of Buhari’s 2015 presidential campaign.

As transportation minister between 2015 and 2023, he supervised major railway projects, including the Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan rail lines, although some critics questioned the debt profile linked to the projects.

Speaking on the current economic situation, Amaechi condemned what he described as the “Emilokan mentality,” saying it contributed to Nigeria’s present hardship.

“It is the ‘Emilokan’ mentality that brought us here. It is our turn that brought us here. Now Nigerians are suffering,” he said.

He added that economic hardship affects Nigerians regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“There is no market for Christians, nor is there a market for Muslims, nor a market for northerners or southerners. The market has only one purpose — the naira. Nigerians are suffering.”

Amaechi also questioned why Tinubu and the APC would seek re-election in 2027 despite the current economic challenges.

On the ADC presidential ticket, the former minister said he preferred a direct primary election but would accept a consensus arrangement if it favoured him.

Amaechi’s declaration comes amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election, as opposition parties intensify efforts to build stronger coalitions against the ruling APC.