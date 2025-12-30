2027 Elections: Bode George Urges INEC to Avoid Past Mistakes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has told the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, that Nigerians will not accept any excuses of “glitches” in the electoral system.

George made the statement on Monday during an appearance on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, as the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The elder statesman urged the new INEC chairman to avoid repeating what he described as the intentional mistakes of his predecessor during the 2023 general elections.

“Remember the last election, when Buhari bought the necessary tools. What did we hear? They said there was a glitch. So let’s reverse that. Mr Amupitan, there should be no glitch in this system,” George said.