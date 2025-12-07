2027: Respect Existing Zoning Agreement As Enugu APC Mocks ADC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2027 general election in Nigeria, the Leadership of the Ruling All progressives Congress APC in Enugu state, has urged the three senatorial districts to resist the temptation of thwarting the existing governorship zoning Arrangement that has sustained enduring peace and promoted harmony in the area over the years .

It equally urged the electorate not to allow themselves to be used by the opposition African Democratic party ADC as instrument of disunity or distabiization when the time comes

The state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, stated this weekend during the inauguration of the party’s Ward and local government Executive Committees in Nkanu West Council areas of the state.

Nwoye who was accompanied by the state Secretary of the Committee and former Speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, Barrister Eugene Odo as well as other members of the Committee, noted that such agreement has promoted enduring political peace in the state over the years, hence the need to sustained it for the interest of the state.

“Don’t be deceived by members of the ADC, who are aggrieved politicians and may want to thwart the existing agreement” adding that the incumbent Enugu state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah has done marvelously well in all sectors of the state economy, and deserves a second term in office

The Nkanu West LGA inauguration was part of the final leg of the APC statewide tour to inaugurate the newly constituted local government and ward executives of the party in all the 17 local government areas and 260 political wards of the state.

Other members of the state Caretaker Committee that accompanied Nwoye , were former Minister of Defence Ambassador Fidelia Njeze; Comrade Peter Chime; Dr. (Mrs.) Oby Ajih; Dr. Chiedozie Nwafor; and Engr. Emma Ekeh, and we’re received by a mammoth crowd of party faithful, stakeholders, and government officials.

Also in the delegation were the immediate past PDP State Chairman, Dr. Martin Chukwunweike, and the Governor’s Political Adviser, Hon. Chief Frank Anioma.

In his speech, Dr. Nwoye described the APC as the winning party in Enugu State, noting that its prospects were already becoming evident.

Inline with the said agreement, the APC chairman called on the senatorial zones in the state to support governor Peter Mbah in 2027 so as to enable him complete his second term in office.

He recalled that, even while he was a committed member of the APC, he attended Governor Peter Mbah’s 2023 governorship rally dressed in full APC uniform because he was convinced at the time that the tide of history had already shifted.

According to him, he foresaw that the PDP was doomed, while Governor Mbah represented a different kind of leadership.

“It was obvious that Governor Mbah was poised to perform exceptionally once freed from the distractions of a party weighed down by internal conflicts and strengthened through political alignment with the centre,” he said.

He applauded Governor Mbah for his courage and vision, adding that the governor’s performance and the new political stability in the state had vindicated that conviction.

In his remark Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, Hon. John Ogbodo, and chief host, commended Governor Mbah’s transformation agenda, describing the governor as a leader with both the will and the capacity to execute projects earlier written off as impossible by past administrations.

The Council boss, cited critical roads and infrastructure now under construction, praising Mbah for empowering sons and daughters of Nkanu West and for repositioning the local government as an essential partner in Enugu’s development trajectory.

He further described the proposed 2026 budget as unheard of in its scale and ambition, affirming that stakeholders in Nkanu West were fully united behind the governor’s move to the APC.

“In 2027, Nkanu West will reward Governor Mbah. When the time for campaigning comes, we will show what loyalty and gratitude mean,” he stated.

Also speaking, the immediate past Chairman of PDP, Dr. Martin Chukwunweike, justified the movement of not only the governor but also the entire structure of state leadership—from national to state and local government levels—into the APC.

He argued that the realignment reflected the practical realities of governance and the collective interest of the people of Enugu State.

Other speakers were, Iloabuchi Aniagu; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Mainstream Media, Dan Nwomeh; Chairman of the Enugu State Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board, Dr. Amaka Ngene; and party chieftain, Chief Mike Onu.

State Caretaker Committee Secretary,. Barr. Eugene Odo, who admitted the oath of office and Allegiance of the local government and ward Excos, charged them to move into every nook and crannies of the locality to spread the good news of APC when the time comes.

The Nwoye led state Caretaker Committee also inaugurated the LGA/wards Excos in Enugu North and Nkanu East Council areas of the state, bringing to an end the inauguration which commenced two weeks ago