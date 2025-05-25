Lagos Reacts To Viral Tenancy Law Amendment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos government has refuted claims concerning the viral statement informing residents of an amendment to the state’s tenancy law.

It is worth recalling that the reports claiming a review of the law circulated on X on Friday.

The alleged amendment placed advance rent payments to three months for existing tenants and also imposed stricter limits on how landlords can terminate tenancies and increase rents.

Also, fines of up to N100,000 or three months’ imprisonment were fixed as penalties.

Barakat Bakare, special adviser to the Lagos governor on housing, on Saturday stated that the reports were not true.

In a statement, Bakare stated that the publication did not come from the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).

The government official also confirmed that the 2015 tenancy law still subsists.

“However, the bill for a new Tenancy law is under due consideration at the Lagos State House of Assembly and yet to be passed into Law,” Bakare said.

According to her, the ministry of housing is presently meeting with stakeholders in this regard.

“The culture of monthly payment and a clear understanding of the process of real estate transactions at all levels are being discussed at these engagements,” the statement added.

Bakare disclosed that the public would be informed when there is a new law.