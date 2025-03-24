2027: Why Only PDP Can Defeat Tinubu – Lamido

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has enjoined opposition figures, like former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Aliyu Wamakko, to come back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027 so that they can mount a formidable challenge against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sule Lmaido stated this at the annual Ramadan breakfast with PDP leaders in Jigawa State, stressing on the need for opposition unity as he urged politicians to put national interest first.

“The fight against Tinubu and the APC should not be driven by emotions or personal disappointments. Success will only come through a strategic, united front,” Lamido stated.

The former Jigawa State governor frowned over the country’s worsening economic situation as he accused the ruling APC of failing to salvage the increased hardship faced by citizens.

He also used the opportunity to call on politicians who have defected to come back to the PDP.

“Returning to the PDP is not shameful. It is the only party with the strength and structure to challenge Tinubu effectively. Alternative parties like the SDP or NNPP lack the nationwide capacity to unseat the APC,” he said.