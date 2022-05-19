83 Million Vulnerable Nigerians To Enjoy National Health Scheme As Buhari Okays Bill

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the recently passed National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022, which repealed the

National Health Insurance Scheme Act, Cap N42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The statement disclosed that Buhari said at the signing of the new law that a Fund would be set up “to ensure coverage of 83 million poor Nigerians who cannot afford to pay premiums as recommended by the Lancet Nigeria Commission.”

While elaborating on how the fund would be sourced, the President explained that “for the large number of vulnerable individuals who are not able to pay health insurance premiums, a Vulnerable Group Fund will be set up to include a component of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund due to the Authority, Health Insurance Levy, Special Intervention Fund, and any investment proceeds, donations and gifts to the Authority.”

The President announced that the Authority will collaborate with state government Health Insurance Schemes to accredit primary and secondary health facilities and enroll Nigerians into the scheme in order to ensure the delivery of quality health care.

The new Act also enables the Authority and state governments to develop information management systems and digital records for better data collection, monitoring and quality assurance.

The President tasked the Health Reform Committee to work with state governments, the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Health Insurance Authority to ensure the implementation of the articles in the new Act.