Burna Boy, Tems Nominated For Multiple BET Awards (Full List)

Burna Boy, Tems Nominated For Multiple BET Awards (Full List)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Grammy award winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has received four nominations in the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The last singer will spar against other international acts including Chris Brown, Drake, The Weeknd and Usher in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category.

He will also face Asap Rocky, Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, Director X amongst others in the Video Director of the Year category for his effort in the visual interpretation of the monster hit single last last.

The self-professed African giant gets two more nods in the Viewer’s Choice category for the track, and in the Best International Act category.

Fellow Grammy winner Tems followed closely with three nominations including in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste category.

She also earned two shared nominations with Future and Drake for her role in the track wait for you which is nominated in the Best Collaboration and Viewers Choice categories.

Raving singers Asake and Ayra Starr earned one nod each. While Asake will contend in the Viewer’s Choice, Best New International Act category, Ayra Starr will face Burna Boy in the best international act category.

See the complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2023 below:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT GLORILLA

BREEZY CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID DJ KHALED

HER LOSS DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ

SOS SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX) LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

CREEPIN’ METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

F.N.F. (LET’S GO) HITKIDD & GLORILLA

TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B

WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BAD HABIT STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL SZA

TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

FINISHED (LIVE) TAMELA MANN

I’VE GOT JOY CECE WINANS

KINGDOM MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

NEW TYE TRIBBETT

ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY YOLANDA ADAMS

THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ

JIMMY COOKS DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

KILL BILL SZA

FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW

SUPER FREAKY GIRL NICKI MINAJ

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

LAST LAST BURNA BOY

WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE

BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ

HER MEGAN THEE STALLION

LIFT ME UP BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

PLAYERS COI LERAY

SPECIAL LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3

EMANCIPATION

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING

TILL

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.

DONALD GLOVER

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT

COCO JONES