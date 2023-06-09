W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Burna Boy, Tems Nominated For Multiple BET Awards (Full List)

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest News Thursday, June 8th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)  – Grammy award winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has received four nominations in the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The last singer will spar against other international acts including Chris Brown, Drake, The Weeknd and Usher in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category.

He will also face Asap Rocky, Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, Director X amongst others in the Video Director of the Year category for his effort in the visual interpretation of the monster hit single last last.

The self-professed African giant gets two more nods in the Viewer’s Choice category for the track, and in the Best International Act category.

Fellow Grammy winner Tems followed closely with three nominations including in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste category.

She also earned two shared nominations with Future and Drake for her role in the track wait for you which is nominated in the Best Collaboration and Viewers Choice categories.

Raving singers Asake and Ayra Starr earned one nod each. While Asake will contend in the Viewer’s Choice, Best New International Act category, Ayra Starr will face Burna Boy in the best international act category.

See the complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2023 below:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT  GLORILLA

BREEZY  CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID  DJ KHALED

HER LOSS   DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

  1. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE  BEYONCÉ

SOS  SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX) LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2  PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

CREEPIN’  METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

F.N.F. (LET’S GO)  HITKIDD & GLORILLA

TOMORROW 2  GLORILLA & CARDI B

WAIT FOR U  FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

  1. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP  PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME  LIZZO

BAD HABIT  STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS   JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL  SZA

TOMORROW 2  GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT



DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME   MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

FINISHED (LIVE)   TAMELA MANN

I’VE GOT JOY    CECE WINANS

KINGDOM MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

NEW   TYE TRIBBETT

ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY  YOLANDA ADAMS

THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

BREAK MY SOUL  BEYONCÉ

JIMMY COOKS  DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

KILL BILL SZA

FIRST CLASS  JACK HARLOW

SUPER FREAKY GIRL  NICKI MINAJ

ABOUT DAMN TIME  LIZZO

LAST LAST  BURNA BOY

WAIT FOR U  FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME  LIZZO

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2  PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE

BREAK MY SOUL  BEYONCÉ

HER  MEGAN THEE STALLION

LIFT ME UP  BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

PLAYERS  COI LERAY

SPECIAL  LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3

EMANCIPATION

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING

TILL

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.

DONALD GLOVER

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT

COCO JONES

