Burna Boy, Tems Nominated For Multiple BET Awards (Full List)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Grammy award winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has received four nominations in the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.
The last singer will spar against other international acts including Chris Brown, Drake, The Weeknd and Usher in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category.
He will also face Asap Rocky, Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, Director X amongst others in the Video Director of the Year category for his effort in the visual interpretation of the monster hit single last last.
The self-professed African giant gets two more nods in the Viewer’s Choice category for the track, and in the Best International Act category.
Fellow Grammy winner Tems followed closely with three nominations including in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste category.
She also earned two shared nominations with Future and Drake for her role in the track wait for you which is nominated in the Best Collaboration and Viewers Choice categories.
Raving singers Asake and Ayra Starr earned one nod each. While Asake will contend in the Viewer’s Choice, Best New International Act category, Ayra Starr will face Burna Boy in the best international act category.
See the complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2023 below:
Album of the Year
ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT GLORILLA
BREEZY CHRIS BROWN
GOD DID DJ KHALED
HER LOSS DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
- MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR
RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ
SOS SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
COCO JONES
H.E.R.
LIZZO
SZA
TEMS
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BLXST
BRENT FAIYAZ
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
THE WEEKND
USHER
Best Group
CITY GIRLS
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
DVSN
FLO
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
QUAVO & TAKEOFF
WANMOR
Best Collaboration
BIG ENERGY (REMIX) LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK
CREEPIN’ METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
F.N.F. (LET’S GO) HITKIDD & GLORILLA
TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B
WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
COI LERAY
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LATTO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
FUTURE
- COLE
JACK HARLOW
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY
Video of the Year
WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN
2 MILLION UP PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49
ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO
BAD HABIT STEVE LACY
FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW
KILL BILL SZA
TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR
Best New Artist
AMBRÉ
COCO JONES
DOECHII
FLO
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LOLA BROOKE
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
BLESS ME MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
FINISHED (LIVE) TAMELA MANN
I’VE GOT JOY CECE WINANS
KINGDOM MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE
NEW TYE TRIBBETT
ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY YOLANDA ADAMS
THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD
Viewer’s Choice Award
BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ
JIMMY COOKS DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE
KILL BILL SZA
FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW
SUPER FREAKY GIRL NICKI MINAJ
ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO
LAST LAST BURNA BOY
WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best International Act
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
ELLA MAI (UK)
KO (SOUTH AFRICA)
L7NNON (BRAZIL)
STORMZY (UK)
TIAKOLA (FRANCE)
UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
ASAKE (NIGERIA)
CAMIDOH (GHANA)
FLO (UK)
LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
MAUREEN (FRANCE)
MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)
PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)
RAYE (UK)
WERENOI (FRANCE)
BET Her
ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE
BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ
HER MEGAN THEE STALLION
LIFT ME UP BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
PLAYERS COI LERAY
SPECIAL LIZZO
Best Movie
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
CREED 3
EMANCIPATION
NOPE
THE WOMAN KING
TILL
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
Best Actor
AMIN JOSEPH
BRIAN TYREE HENRY
DAMSON IDRIS
DANIEL KALUUYA
DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.
DONALD GLOVER
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
Best Actress
ANGELA BASSETT
COCO JONES
